2023 June 3 09:54

Peel Ports builds brand new £28m warehouse facility at Port of Liverpool

Facility expected to be completed by April 2024



Peel Ports Group is investing £28 million on a new facility at the Port of Liverpool in its biggest single investment in warehousing this year. Construction of the 240,000 square foot warehouse at the leading port operator’s Alexandra Dock is to begin later this month, the Group said in a media release.



The new facility, referred to as Alexandra Dock Multi-User Warehouse (MUW), will be the length of up to five football pitches (400 metres) and used for the handling and storage of cargo at the port.



It will be able to store a variety of commodities, both unitised and non-unitised requiring indoor storage.



The facility will also have 300 metres of dedicated quayside and state-of-the-art cranes to optimise vessel discharge as part of the new development.



David Huck, Chief Operating Officer at Peel Ports Group, said: “We’re very pleased to be announcing the construction for this major purpose-built space at the Port of Liverpool.



“We’ve seen a significant increase in demand for warehousing, and this huge new facility provides an opportunity for new customers looking for capacity to grow their business, as well as allowing existing customers the chance to expand their operational capacity at the port.



“This also represents a very important milestone for Peel Ports Group, enhancing both our warehousing and distribution offerings while enabling more sustainable port-centric solutions.



“We’ve long argued the benefits of the Port of Liverpool’s central location, and this new facility will also provide real cost, carbon and congestion supply chain benefits to the market.”



The new state-of-the-art, dynamic storage facility has been maximised for storage volumes, discharge performance and fast HGV turnaround times.



The project is expected to be completed in April 2024 and the work will be carried out by leading construction company Glencar.



Commenting on the project, Peter Goodman, Managing Director – Midlands & North, said: “Working with some of the UK’s leading asset managers, developers and occupiers, Glencar has developed a market leading reputation in the delivery of industrial and logistics facilities.



“We understand the commercial imperative to produce sustainable and high-quality structures, often at speed, creating lasting value for asset owners and are delighted to be working for leading UK Port Operator Peel Ports to construct this multi-user warehouse development.