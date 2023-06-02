2023 June 2 17:53

Distressed ship Papayiannis III repaired at HIP

Bulk carrier Papayiannis III sailing under the Marshall Islands flag was en route from Port Said, Egypt, to Singapore when it experienced a sudden engine failure. The vessel, which was declared NUC (Not Under Command) at mid sea, was temporarily fixed and brought to Hambantota International Port (HIP) for a full repair on 10th May. The repair was carried out by Colombo Dockyard PLC within 15 days, the HIP press release said.



“Hambantota International Port is geared to handle short and long layups of any large vessel and our partner Colombo Dockyard, with their reputation for high-quality services, can handle all types of repairs. Our infrastructure together with the specialised port handling equipment is a plus for vessels calling for afloat repairs and long-term lay-up and maintenance” said Tissa Wickramasinghe, COO of Hambantota International Port Group (Pvt) Limited.



The repaired Papayiannis III set sail from HIP last week.