2023 June 2 17:39

Nansha Phase IV set a new high in the number of monthly test containers

In April, the ships for test arrived at the port intensively

It was reported that the Nansha Phase IV fully automated terminal, in April, increased the total number of test containers by 16.71% on a month-on-month basis, setting a new high in the number of monthly test containers since the full process testing, Guangzhou Port Company said in its news release.



Since the implementation of the theme education, Nansha Phase IV has taken actions rapidly. Through organizing mobilization and deployment meetings, purchasing books, holding "three meetings and one class", carrying out the activity of “the day of CPC” and taking other forms, it has sparked a wave of learning and implementing the theme education, leading all party members and employees to unify their thinking, improve their understanding, work together towards achieving annual goals and tasks, and enhance cohesion to transform the results of learning and education into a strong driving force for overcoming difficulties and achieving development.



In April, the ships for test arrived at the port intensively. Attaching great importance to it, Nansha Phase IV carried out emergency response drills for wind and flood prevention, organized meetings before ship berthing, developed targeted liner operation plans based on the ship schedule, ship conditions, container conditions and available resources, refined production management, and optimized production processes, so as to ensure the safe and efficient completion of the operation of each test ship.



In response to the problems in the test operation, it held multiple production operation meetings and key ship operation efficiency analysis meetings to deeply analyze the existing problems and weaknesses, proposed optimization measures, and gradually broke through the bottlenecks and difficulties in the testing process through pressure test, types of tests, and other tests. In April, the highest ship hour efficiency, highest bridge crane hour efficiency, and highest daily operation volume hit history records.



In order to ensure the orderly progress and optimization of the full-process testing operation of the ships, and improve the overall operational efficiency, the Nansha Phase IV automation technology team has been in full swing, such as organizing system optimization and improvement meetings, database tablespace growth meetings and other meetings, on the purpose of improving the development, rectification and optimization of information system and system stability. It has completed a total of 1 major version upgrade and 7 minor version upgrades of the automation information system in the entire month, initiated the gate face recognition system, and achieved the first power connection and transmission of the terminal shore power system.



In order to deeply implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and promote the deepening and implementation of theme education, the Production Business Party Branch of Nansha Phase IV has paired with the First Party Branch of the Guangzhou Port Pilot Station to carry out joint construction activities to improve the operational efficiency of the Nansha Phase IV fully automated terminal through party building. Focusing on accelerating the release of automated dock production capacity, and strengthening collaboration with peer units, it has completed independent development and online testing of the Nansha Phase I translation platform system and the Nansha Phase II empty container pickup connection system, achieving cross-operation data connection and sharing between terminals, and continuously improving operational efficiency and liner service quality. (Text by Dong Chuanyue, Picture by Liang Guanming and Li Junwei)