  • 2023 June 2 17:23

    All Weather Terminal supports business growth for NW Trading Limited at the Port of Hull

    Logistics, supply chain and storage specialist, NW Trading Limited, have agreed a long-term deal with Associated British Ports (ABP) for the All Weather Terminal at the Port of Hull. The 16,630 sqm fully enclosed cargo-handling and storage facility is unique in the UK and provides uninterrupted all-weather working and cargo storage for weather-sensitive products. Cargo can be effectively handled from ship to shore without weather delays. The terminal is segregated into three stores, two designed to store dry bulk cargo and the third to house breakbulk cargo. The breakbulk facility benefits from five, 25 tonne automated overhead gantry cranes, a designated undercover rail-freight connection, and HGV loading facilities, ABP said in a media release.

    NW Trading Limited will now be operating the facility on a long-term lease where they will be handling and storing both bulk and bagged dry bulk commodities.

    NW Trading Limited, Director, Zara Giles said: “NWT is long established in the Shortsea sector partnering with multiple blue-chip companies to provide Stevedoring services across the Humber and Mersey. The addition of the All Weather Terminal to our facilities in Hull opens up access for our customers to deep water enabling more flexibility in their supply chain and allowing the procurement of product from further afield, key to staying competitive in today’s turbulent commodity markets.”

    Director Humber, Simon Bird, said: “ABP has a longstanding relationship with NW Trading, which has been delivering operations at ABP Humber’s Port of Goole for many years now. We are thrilled to be supporting their continued business expansion into the Port of Hull, enabling them to make the most of the opportunity afforded by the port’s deep-sea connections and excellent road link to the M62 corridor.”

    The Port of Hull is home to the UK’s largest commercial roof mounted solar array, part of which is installed on the All Weather Terminal.

    Simon added: “ABP Humber has been delivering an ongoing programme of investment in solar installations, hybridised and electric port equipment and vehicles. ABP has recently launched its sustainability strategy, Ready for Tomorrow, backed by a plan to invest £2 billion in decarbonising its own operations by 2040 at the latest and in major infrastructure projects to enable the wider UK energy transition”.

