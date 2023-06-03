2023 June 3 11:20

Port of Corpus Christi names interim CEO

Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners says it has named Port of Corpus Christi Chief Financial Officer Kent Britton as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2023, following the departure of CEO Sean Strawbridge.



Prior to joining the Port of Corpus Christi in 2017, Britton worked as Chief Financial Officer for the Glencore-owned Sherwin Alumina Company. His career spans more than 30 years in accounting and finance, including leadership and executive roles at Alcoa, the world’s leading integrated aluminum company, and Blackbaud, Inc., the leading software provider to non-profit organizations. Britton was named Chief Financial Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi in 2019.



Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners announced Shey-Harding Associates will launch a nationwide search for a full-time successor in June.



As a leader in U.S. energy export ports and a major economic engine of Texas and the nation, the Port of Corpus Christi is the largest port in the United States in total revenue tonnage. Strategically located on the western Gulf of Mexico with a 36-mile, soon to be 54-foot (MLLW) deep channel, the Port of Corpus Christi is a major gateway to international and domestic maritime commerce. The Port of Corpus Christi has excellent railroad and highway network connectivity via three North American Class-1 railroads and two major interstate highways.