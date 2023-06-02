2023 June 2 16:39

Hutchison Ports to achieve Net-Zero in UK by 2035

Hutchison Ports has set a target of 2035 for its three UK ports to achieve Net-Zero for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.



The leading global ports group, which has established science-based targets to reach net-zero globally by 2050, operates the Port of Felixstowe, Harwich International and London Thamesport, the port authority said in a press release.



The Port of Felixstowe commissioned two new 11Kv high voltage substations to serve the charging infrastructure for its conventional electric tractor fleet on 20 May. Each substation will enable 20 vehicles to be charged at any one time at the port’s Trinity Terminal.



The port will take delivery of its next batch of 22 electric-tractors in July 2023 with a further 24 vehicles arriving in November 2023.



In addition, the port has introduced its first battery-powered autonomous trucks which will come with the latest battery swapping facilities. In total, it has plans to acquire 150 electric-tractors over the next 2 years.



To tackle Scope 2 emissions and ensure that sustainable electricity is used to power port equipment, the Port of Felixstowe signed a new deal in April which ensures that all the electricity it uses is certified as being generated by solar, offshore wind or other renewable sources.