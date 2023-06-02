2023 June 2 15:55

Global Ports handled 5000 imported vehicles in Saint-Petersburg in May

Image source: Global Ports

In May 2023 First Container Terminal (a part of the Global Ports Group, the key shareholder is Delo Group) handled 5000 passenger cars from China. The cars for the Russian market were delivered in containers to St. Petersburg on three container vessels as part of the regular service of Torgmoll between China ports and Global Ports terminals in the Baltic basin, says Global Ports.

FCT in partnership with Torgmoll provides unloading and unstuffing services for containers with cars at the terminal, then the cars are loaded onto the car carriers and delivered to dealerships.

FCT, Petrolesport and Moby Dik terminals of the Global Ports Group in St. Petersburg provide car loading and unloading, storage and forwarding services. The terminals are equipped with ramps, inspection facilities, areas for wheeled vehicles storage and other specialized equipment. The infrastructure of terminals allows unloading of cars in the port, their storage and further shipment to dealers.

Image source: Global Ports

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

In 2022, consolidated container throughput of the Group’s terminals totaled 992 thousand TEU. Global Ports’ major shareholder is Delo Group.

