2023 June 3 10:18

Synaptec announces million pound sensor system order from Proserv

Unique sensor technology to be integrated into ECG™, Proserv’s holistic subsea cable monitoring system for offshore wind.



Synaptec Ltd, the Scottish supplier of passive electrical monitoring systems for power networks, announced that it has received a substantial order from Proserv, the global controls technology leader, for sensor system assemblies. These will be integrated into Proserv’s ECG™ cable monitoring system for deployment on a major offshore wind farm to assess the condition and integrity of intra-array cables.



Synaptec’s unique sensor technology provides remote and passive measurement of electrical and mechanical properties at a myriad of points within wind turbine arrays. The ECG system incorporates these measurements with other sensor data, providing the wind farm operator with real-time insights into the health and performance of the cable infrastructure.