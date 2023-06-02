2023 June 2 17:11

Port of London Authority Board names new non-executirve director

PLA said that Priya Nair has been appointed a non-executive board director of the Port of London Authority (PLA), with effect from 1 June 2023. A senior investment director at abrdn’s Infrastructure Private Equity business, she will chair the PLA’s investment committee.



Her previous experience includes working on advising and financing a range of large infrastructure projects in the water and transport sectors, such as High Speed Rail and the Thames Tideway Tunnel in London.



Jonson Cox, chair of the PLA, said: “Priya is joining the PLA at a very exciting time, as we roll out the delivery of our Thames Vision 2050 and our 2030 objectives, seeking to maximise the economic, social and environmental potential of the river.



“Her wide knowledge and experience linked to the financing of key infrastructure in the UK and internationally will be critical to making the Vision goals a reality.



“It is great to have her on board for our journey to ensure that London is a world-leading, Net Zero trading hub, at the forefront of global port innovation."