2023 June 2 15:13

Thialf deployed for jacket installation at NnG as foundation work resumes

The installation of wind turbine jacket foundations at the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm will resume over the coming few days with the vessel Thialf set to carry out the work. Twelve foundations were installed at the Scottish project’s site last year, two of which are supporting the wind farm’s substations, offshoreWIND reported.



The upcoming campaign is scheduled to begin on 5 June, at the earliest, and will see Heerema Marine Contractors installing 22 three-legged jackets onto pre-installed piles, with piling and casing installation work underway on several turbine locations.



While Heerema used its deepwater construction vessel Balder for the first jacket installation phase, the company will now deploy Thialf, world’s second-largest semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV). The largest SSCV in the world, Heerema’s Slepinir, was also deployed on Neart na Gaoithe for substation installation that took place last year.