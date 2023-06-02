2023 June 2 14:02

Oboronlogistics’ ferries transported 107 thousand tonnes of cargo by Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line in May’23

LLC Oboronlogistics summed up the results of the sea transportation performed in May 2023. The indicators of May remained at the level of April, without showing a decrease.

The ferries Maria and Lavrentiy, involved in the line Crimea – Caucasus, made about 400 round trips, transported more than 16,000 vehicles and about 20,500 passengers. The indicators remain at the level of April, despite the fact that since the end of May, the ferry Lavrentiy has been withdrawn from the line for several days for scheduled annual maintenance.

The ferries Ambal, Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky operating on the railway ferry line Ust-Luga – Baltiysk transported 107,223 tons of cargo (in total).

715 units of rolling equipment with 12,000 tons of cargo were delivered to Kaliningrad by ferries. As well as 1,322 wagons with 75,910 tons of cargo, including: fuels and lubricants - 44,100 tons; construction materials – 15,359 tons; fertilizers – 4,300 tons; other cargo – 12 151 tons.

From Kaliningrad – 613 units of rolling equipment with 11,513 tons of cargo. As well as 1,137 wagons with 7,800 tons of cargo, including: construction cargo – 5,363 tons; food products – 1,570 tons.

The vessels Sparta and Sparta II, involved in the container line St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad, transported about 19,771 tons of cargo, including: containers – 1,109 units. (12,507 tons);

rolling equipment – 229 units. (5,469 tons); general cargo – 1,795 tons.

The cargo ship Sparta IV returns from the next round–trip Novorossiysk – Tartus - Novorossiysk. A batch of commercial cargo was delivered to Syria, which included industrial chemicals, carbon-containing materials, base oils, and prefabricated construction cargo. Specialists of Oboronlogistics note the influx of new customers and the growing interest in this area among commercial customers.