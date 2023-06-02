2023 June 2 13:09

Costa Serena restarts in Asia, to resume outbound cruises dedicated to South Korea and Taiwan

The itineraries, lasting from 4 to 7 days, include some of the most beautiful destinations in East Asia

After two cruises out of Thailand, from June to October 2023 Costa Serena will sail on a total of thirty-five cruises from South Korea and Taiwan to Japan, featuring Italian style experiences.



Costa Cruises announces that Costa Serena returned to service in Asia. After two cruises between Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, Costa Serena departed today from the port of Busan, in South Korea, heading to Nagasaki and Yatsushiro, in Japan. It is the first outbound cruise to resume in South Korea after the end of cruise travel restrictions.



From June to October 2023, Costa Serena will be operating a program of “charter” cruises in Asia, in cooperation with local travel partners. The total number of cruises is thirty-five. Eight cruises, in June and October 2023, will be dedicated to the South Korean market; from July to October 2023 another twenty-seven cruises are planned for the Taiwan market.



The itineraries, lasting from 4 to 7 days, include some of the most beautiful destinations in East Asia, particularly Japan, such as Otaru, Muroran, Hakodate, Aomori, Fukuoka, Sasebo, Nagasaki, Yatsushiro, Kagoshima, Naha, Ishigaki and Miyakojima. Departures are scheduled from the ports of Busan, Sokcho and Pohang in South Korea, as well as from Keelung and Kaohsiung in Taiwan.



Costa Serena is an Italian-flagged ship built by Fincantieri and entered service in 2007. She has a gross tonnage of 114,000 tons and can accommodate up to 3,780 guests. On board the Costa Serena, guests will be able to enjoy a wide range of Italian-style gastronomic and entertainment experiences, enriched with a local touch, as well as visit the beautiful destinations included in the itineraries.