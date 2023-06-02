2023 June 2 13:34

Proposed Gulf of Mexico LNG export facility announced

Thirteen miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana in Plaquemines Parish, a proposed LNG export facility promises to deliver a cleaner environment and competitively priced US LNG, as well as significant economic benefits to the region, Grand Isle LNG said.



Made in Louisiana



Poised to provide clean-burning US LNG to partners around the world, Grand Isle LNG expects to start delivering in 2026. The proposed Deepwater port is a platform-based modular design; its pipeline access, and its nearshore location will result in one of the least expensive and safest operations on the market today. Importantly, all platforms and many components of the facility will be Louisiana made by Louisiana energy workers.



Located in federal waters of the West Delta Blocks in depths ranging from 68 to 72 feet, construction of the facility is planned in two phases. When complete, the plant will consist of a crew quarters platform, two gas treatment platforms, two 2.1 million tons per annum-MTPA liquefaction platforms, two loading platforms, one thermal oxidizer platform, and two 155,000 cubic meter storage and offloading vessels.



Because the Deepwater Port licensing application will be sanctioned by MARAD, it will go through a rigorous and comprehensive review by numerous federal and state agencies that will ensure the planned facility is compliant with all environmental and safety requirements.



Grand Isle’s management team represents experienced engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs with more than 120 years combined work experience in Oil and Gas development, including offshore platform finance, construction, and operations.



Grand Isle LNG CEO, Robert Shivers, D. Eng., commented on the significance of the proposed plant:



“Significant benefits of the proposed natural gas processing and LNG export facility are that it will provide affordable, clean energy, and generate long-term, good paying jobs throughout the Gulf South and beyond for years to come,” he said.