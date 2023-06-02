2023 June 2 12:14

SASCO to start Northern Sea Route navigation under Northern delivery in June

Image source: Delo Group

SASCO Aldan will be the first to sail from Vladivostok to Chukotka and will deliver about 10 thousand tonnes of cargo

Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO, part of Delo Group) will start the navigation on the Northern Sea Route in the first decade of June to deliver goods from the Primorye to the ports of Chukotka and the Eastern sector of the Arctic under the Northern delivery, according to Delo Group.

SASCO Aldan multi-purpose vessel will be the first to sail from Vladivostok to Chukotka Autonomous District and will deliver about 10 thousand tonnes of cargo to the Far North region. The cargo includes food products, equipment for fishing and fish-processing enterprises, building materials and cargo machinery. In the second half of July, Selenga, another multi-purpose vessel will start working on the Arctic route. The navigation is planned to end in late November. Shantar multi-purpose vessel is also preparing for work on the Arctic route. It will operate starting from the third decade of June till the end of October.

Altogether SASCO vessels will carry out about five voyages each, delivering over 100 thousand tonnes of cargo during the navigation.

"SASCO plays an important role in the Northern delivery, being a reliable partner of our clients. All vessels of the company are of ice class, and the crews have extensive experience working in the Far North. This makes it possible to deliver different cargoes in time and efficiently organize logistics", noted SASCO Director General Sergey Simanikhin.

Sakhalin Shipping Company OJSC (SASCO) represents the shipping business of Delo Group, Russia’s major transportation and logistics holding. SASCO’s own fleet comprising ice-class vessels transports a wide range of cargoes. In the Far East Basin, SASCO is among the leaders in the segment of coastal and export/import transportation. It also ensures regular transportation by a direct railway ferry line Vanino - Kholmsk.