2023 June 2 10:36

Pilot VTMS with domestic software to be installed in the seaport of Sochi

The key task of the project is to reduce potential vulnerability and to enhance navigation safety

The seaport of Sochi will be equipped with vessel tracking management system (VTMS) with domesic software in the framework of a pilot project. A contract was signed by Sitronics Group and FSUE Rosmorport at CIPR Conference (Digital Industry of Industrial Russia) held in Nizhny Novgorod.

“The newly developed VTMS has passed certification tests and has been included in the Unified Register of Russian Software. It contributes to ensuring the country's technological sovereignty. VTMS is the basic element of cargo traffic digitalization and digital transformation of the maritime industry. Our solution has a number of technological innovations allowing for a successful competition in both the Russian and foreign markets,” said Nikolay Pozhidayev, President of Sitronics Group.

It is pilot project of Industrial Competence Center “Sea and River Transport” which will let ensure the technological sovereignty and uninterrupted operation of Sochi port.

The Industrial Competence Center was established after the CIPR Conference in June 2022. It is headed by Rosmorport General Director Sergey Pylin.

"Rosmorport is actively and systematically working on import substitution of software products used at the enterprise. A special focus is on ensuring the operability of systems related to critical information infrastructure facilities. Currently VTS of a number of Rosmorport branches are equipped with foreign software. The main objective of the joint project with the Sitronics Group to transfer the VTS of the seaport of Sochi to domestic software is to reduce potential vulnerability and increase the safety of navigation,” said Sergey Pylin, Director General of FSUE Rosmorport.

“All solutions implemented within the ICC are global projects that not only can be expanded across the entire industry but also have a great export potential. The domestic vessel tracking management system is no exception. The developed VTMS can be used in all sea harbors of our country, as well as in the ports of friendly countries,” said Dmitry Bakanov, Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia.