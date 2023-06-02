2023 June 2 09:25

Sightseeing route in Nizhny Novgorod opened with pleasure boat Sotalia

Image source: USC

USC is ready to manufacture at least 10-15 Sotalia boats per year

A sightseeing route opened has been in Nizhny Novgorod with pleasure boat Sotalia built by initiative of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), according to the press center of corporation.

Together with Prime Minister Denis Manturov the ceremony participants visited passenger ships Sotalia and Ecohod moored at the berth.

Image source: USC

According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of USC, Sotalia consists of Russian components at 98%, its energy-efficient engine manufactured in Yaroslavl consumes 20 l/h. USC is ready to manufacture at least 10-15 Sotalia boats per year.

“One of the key factors taken into account when designing the Sotalia was the initially set production cost and the ability to assemble the vessel from components at various production facilities in the country. As a result, we got an interesting project both in terms of comfort and economy, and now we can offer Sotalia as a river transport to all interested regions,” said Aleksey Rakhmanov.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.