2023 June 1 18:02

Rosmorport reports release of juvenile chum salmon into Lidovka River

It was this year's second release of salmon grown by order of Rosmorport’s FE Basin Branch

On May 29, 2023, this year's second release of juvenile chum salmon, grown by order of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Far Eastern Basin Branch at a specialized fish farm, took place.

According to the press release of Rosmorport, over 3.8 million pieces of juvenile chum salmon with an average weight of more than 0.6 g were released into the Lidovka River in Primorsky Krai in the presence of representatives of state control and supervisory authorities.

The environmental event was held in order to compensate for damage to aquatic biological resources and their habitat during dredging operations performed in 2020-2023 when implementing the project for the construction of an approach canal and operational water areas of the berths of the marine terminal for coal transshipment in the Sukhodol Bay of the seaport of Vladivostok.

The expenses of the Far Eastern Basin Branch to compensate for damage to aquatic biological resources and their habitat within this environmental event amounted to more than 16 million rubles.

This year’s first release of juvenile chum salmon, grown by order of the Far Eastern Basin Branch, took place in early May.





