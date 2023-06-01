2023 June 1 17:30

Establishment of Industrial Competence Center “Shipbuilding” finalized by USC

Image source: USC

Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) took part in CIPR Conference (Digital Industry of Industrial Russia) held in Nizhny Novgorod, says USC. When speaking at the plenary session “Digital Independence of Industrial Russia” Aleksey Rakhmanov said that the establishment of the Industrial Competence Center “Shipbuilding” had been finalized. “It includes USC with all of its design bureaus (12 companies) and the largest shipyards (16 companies), our colleagues from Rosneft Consortium – Far East Shipyard “Zvezda”, Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after Maxim Gorky and Krylov State Research Center,” said Aleksey Rakhmanov.



According to him, USC, being under the western sanctions from 2014, started working on new domestic software products in 2019.



Aleksey Rakhmanov emphasized that the decision on creation of a unified computer-aided design (CAD) was not an easy one but a consensus was finally reached by the designers of submarines and surface ships with the product of Ascon found as the most satisfying one. When answering the question of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Aleksey Rakhmanov confirmed the readiness of USC and ICC Shipbuilding to work with Ascon. “99% it will be Ascon… the work on specific technical tasks is underway,” he said adding that none of the companies will be able to meet the demand of all shipbuilding segments.



According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, it is crucial for the industry to get a finalized program complex. He said that the issue of pilot CADs is scheduled for 2025-2026.



Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin emphasized the significance of the tasks set for USC and ICC Shipbuilding: “USC receives the major grant – 3.5 billion has been allocated for the development of hard CAD for shipbuilding. If we help, I and all of us need exact timing. Maximum support is now provided to the industry for the development of domestic CAD solutions, those are very responsible tasks and I ask to be careful with the timing” said Mikhail Mishustin.