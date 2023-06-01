2023 June 1 16:47

GOGL - Transactions made under the share buy-back program

The Group to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,000,000 of the company’s common shares

Reference is made to the stock announcement on October 4, 2022, where Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) announced the commencement of its share buy-back program of maximum USD 100 million to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,000,000 of the company’s common shares in a 12-month period from the announcement.



Golden Ocean Group Limited (“GOGL” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has during the week ending Friday May 26, 2023, purchased 160,000 of the Company’s own common stocks. 90,000 of the shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 83.92 per share and 70,000 of the shares have been bought on Nasdaq at an average price of USD 7.62 per share. Following the completion of the above transactions, GOGL owns a total of 927,085 of own shares, corresponding to 0.46% of the Company’s share capital.