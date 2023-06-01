2023 June 1 14:30

Russia’s State Duma denounced the treaty with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait

At the plenary meeting of the State Duma, the law on denunciation of the Treaty on Co-operation in the Use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait was adopted by the State Duma members.

Russia and Ukraine signed the Treaty in Kerch on 24 December 2003.



“With the accession of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to the Russian Federation, the coasts of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait are now owned only by the Russian Federation. Ukraine has lost its status of a coastal state in relation to those water areas,” reads the explanatory note.