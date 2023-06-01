  • Home
  • News
  • Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 1 15:01

    Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO

    BW Offshore says it has signed a short-term extension for Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of ENI S.p.A., until 30 June 2023.

    About BW Offshore:
    BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 8 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 1

18:19 Wartsila partners with Transworld Ship Management on decarbonisation modelling
18:02 Rosmorport reports release of juvenile chum salmon into Lidovka River
17:51 Developing national legislation to tackle sea-based plastic litter
17:30 Establishment of Industrial Competence Center “Shipbuilding” finalized by USC
17:16 PGS secures a contract in the Mediterranean
17:09 UN says a salvage operation for FSO Safer set to begin
16:52 ILO and IMO chiefs pledge continued support for seafarers
16:47 GOGL - Transactions made under the share buy-back program
16:35 Semco Maritime announces the acquisition of Wind Multiplikator
15:58 Management Company of Russian Industrial Zone in Suez Canal Economic Zone to be liquidated
15:39 CMA CGM Group announces the acquisition of a Marseille passenger shipping company
15:01 Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
14:54 Gas leak at Melkoya stopped - Equinor
14:30 Russia’s State Duma denounced the treaty with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait
14:11 Eni and RINA sign partnership to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation of maritime transport
13:31 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky delivers two passenger ships to Tatarstan Republic Fleet
13:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 22, 2023
12:53 Wartsila guaranteed asset performance agreement delivers maximised overhaul intervals for NYK vessel
12:26 Yang Ming and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed contract for five new 15,500-teu LNG DF container vessels
12:03 Navigation season opened in the seaport of Okhotsk
11:39 Pherousa Green Shipping develops an ammonia cracker capable of converting ammonia to fuel cell quality hydrogen
10:56 Eidesvik Offshore enters into agreements for sale of its three seismic vessels
10:42 Perm Shipyard obtains status of Perm SEZ resident
09:50 RSV Mikhail Somov left Arkhangelsk for hard-to-reach polar stations in the Arctic
09:17 Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch changes tariffs for towage services

2023 May 31

18:19 Jan De Nul to supply and install a new Pentland Firth interconnector
17:53 Belarus' MPs ratify agreement on inland navigation between Belarus and Russia
17:46 Tugdock, Crowley partner to innovate solutions for floating offshore wind energy
17:21 PGS secures large MultiClient project in Norwegian Sea
17:19 DNV puts Recommended Practice on public hearing to drive transparency and accuracy on vessel technical performance
15:54 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Aleksandr Deyev ferry built by Amur Shipyard
15:29 Long-term ocean freight rates collapse by almost 30% in a month as new US contracts reflect market reality - Xeneta
15:06 Governments of Venezuela and Brizil propose to resume energy and oil cooperation
15:01 Grain exports from Rostov Region ports in May’23 totaled 485 thousand tonnes
14:30 CPC lifted approximately 27.1 mln tonnes of crude oil from its Marine Terminal
14:07 Star Information Systems supercharges flagship system with new tech platform
13:38 Carnival Corporation appoints Paul Ludlow as president Carnival UK and P&O Cruises in leadership change
13:16 New floating berth in the port of Taganrog to be ready for docking of the first passenger ship on July 2
12:19 BOEM completes environmental review of offshore wind leasing in the Gulf of Mexico
11:52 Nuclear-powered I/B Yamal escorted gas carrier Christophe de Margerie along eastern ice edge of Chukchi Sea
11:27 Saipem’s technology for digital monitoring of subsea pipelines during laying operations achieves DNV qualification
10:58 Modernization of missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov to be completed by the end of 2024
10:35 TransContainer forecasts railway transportation of containers to grow by 8.7% this year
10:13 Nikolaus H. Schües elected BIMCO President
09:22 New types of domestically produced ship equipment to appear in the market from 2025

2023 May 30

18:10 Five Japanese companies to jointly develop a small-scale next-generation experimental floating axis wind turbine
17:46 HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 127 bln-won order for 2 product carriers
17:16 Port of Salalah retains position as world’s 2nd most efficient port
17:00 RF President signs law specifying procedure for multiple crossings of state border by Russian and foreign ships
16:42 The cruise division of MSC Group’s new flagship to sail world-first net zero greenhouse gas emissions cruise
16:25 Neste starts to use lower-emission marine fuel in two vessels transporting renewable diesel to Sweden
15:56 Singapore's second LNG bunker vessel completes inaugural loading
15:39 LPG exports from Russia are redirected under pressure of sanctions — experts
14:55 OOCL’s new 24,188 TEU container vessel named “OOCL Piraeus”
14:25 Holland Shipyards retrofits the first hydrogen-powered inland vessel in the world for Future Proof Shipping
13:58 Ports of Georgia handled 3.5 million tonnes of cargo in 1Q’23
13:12 WPCAP to be extended with a new focus on shore power, new fuels and green shipping corridors
12:57 Gromky corvette escorted Yevpaty Kolovrat icebreaker built for Pacific Fleet through straits of Malacca and Singapore
12:41 DP World and Standard Bank partner to expand trade finance in Africa
12:16 Port of Aberdeen explores subsea hydrogen storage at new South Harbour