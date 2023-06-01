2023 June 1 14:11

Eni and RINA sign partnership to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation of maritime transport

Eni and RINA will also consider carrying out experiments and pilot projects related to the on-board capture of CO2 emissions

RINA, an international company specialising in inspection, certification and engineering consultancy, and Eni have signed an agreement to jointly develop initiatives that can contribute to the energy transition and decarbonisation of their respective operations and particularly maritime transport, where RINA and Eni can benefit from each other's expertise, RINA said in a media release.

Specifically, the agreement focuses on the use of HVO (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil) biofuel produced by Eni in its Venice and Gela bio-refineries, as well as of other energy carriers such as “blue” or “green” hydrogen and ammonia from biogenic, renewable or waste raw materials not competing with the food chain, in the naval sector. Moreover, the partnership encompasses the development of initiatives for the logistics and value chain of new energy carriers, and the adoption of certified methods for the "taxonometric" calculation of the emissions benefits they will generate.

Eni and RINA will also consider carrying out experiments and pilot projects related to the on-board capture of CO2 emissions in order to further contribute to pursuing the naval sector's sustainability goals.

RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy & Mobility, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Real Estate and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2022 of 664 million euros, 5.300 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.