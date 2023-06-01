2023 June 1 13:31

Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky delivers two passenger ships to Tatarstan Republic Fleet

Image source: Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky

The shipyard has delivered a high-speed hydrofoil of Project 03830 and a ship of А217-1 design

Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after Maxim Gorky (part of Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation, AK BARS Holding) says it has held a ceremony for the delivery of high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830, Meteor-2020 named Mikhail Devyatayev, and passenger ship of Project А217-1. The ships have been delivered to shipping company Tatarstan Republic Fleet JSC today, 1 June 2023.

The ceremony has been held at the River Port of Kazan in the presence of Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Tatarstan Republic Fleet JSC with a 100% participation of the Republic of Tatarstan (RT) in the authorized capital has been established in order to develop passenger transportation by inland water transport. RUB 2 billion have been contributed from the budget of the Republic of Tatarstan as payment into the company’s authorized capital.

