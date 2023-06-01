2023 June 1 18:19

Wartsila partners with Transworld Ship Management on decarbonisation modelling

Technology group Wartsila will partner with Transworld Group to apply the most advanced decarbonisation modelling capabilities to the bulk carriers sector of Orient Express lines of Dubai, owned by Transworld Group and Managed by Transworld Ship Management (TWSM), one of India's premium private sector ship management firms. The aim of the project is to provide decision-making support by simulating the impact of efficiency upgrade technologies on the vessel’s environmental performance. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in December 2022.



By creating and validating a digital model of the ‘TBC Prestige’ based on measured real-life data, various technology solutions can be simulated and assessed. The technology simulations will indicate their effect on emissions profiling, the impact on the ship’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating, and Return on Investment (ROI) calculations. This is the first such modelling project for the Indian maritime market. The modelling is part of the Wärtsilä’s Decarbonisation Services offering.



Among the technologies to be examined in this project are a new optimised propeller, Wartsila’s Energoprofin, an energy-saving propeller cap, a shore power solution, and a shaft generator system. TWSM and Wärtsilä have established a long-term relationship with various lifecycle services and solutions having been previously delivered.