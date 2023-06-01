  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 22, 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 1 13:07

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 22, 2023

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    The global MABUX bunker indices displayed a consistent downward trajectory by the end of the 22nd week. The 380 HSFO index decreased by 9.38 USD, falling from 487.89 USD/MT in the previous week to 478.51 USD/MT, and remaining consistently below the 500 USD mark. Similarly, the VLSFO index dropped by 14.30 USD, reaching 590.26 USD/MT compared to 604.56 USD/MT last week, descending below the 600 USD threshold. The MGO index declined by 24.23 USD, from 800.68 USD/MT in the previous week to 776.45 USD/MT, ultimately falling below the 800 USD mark. At the time of writing, the downward trend in bunker indices has persisted.

    The Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - experienced a moderate decline of $4.92, standing at $111.75 compared to $116.67 in the previous week, inching closer to the psychologically significant $100 threshold. At the same time, the weekly average decreased by a lesser amount: minus $2.13. In Rotterdam, the SS Spread, on the other hand, advanced $5.00 to $97.00, still below $100. The weekly average of the SS Spread in Rotterdam added $1.50. In Singapore, the price difference of 380 HSFO/VLSFO also increased by $1.00 ($132 vs. $131.00 last week), while the weekly average increased by $13.84. Overall, SS Spread values remain stable and fluctuate around the $100 mark. More information is available in the "Differentials" section of www.mabux.com.

    The combination of ample inventories at the end of a mild winter, steady imports of LNG, and weak demand has led to eight consecutive weeks of weekly losses in European benchmark natural gas prices, the longest weekly losing streak in more than six years. Besides, currently, gas inventories are comfortably high for this time of the year. As of May 24, natural gas storage sites in the EU were 66.71% full. The level of gas in storage is the highest for this time of the year in at least a decade.

    The price of LNG as bunker fuel showed a significant decline in week 22. In the port of Rotterdam (Netherlands), the price of LNG on May 31 reached 548 USD/MT (minus 83 USD compared to a week earlier). Thus, LNG in Rotterdam is currently priced 116 USD lower than conventional fuel MGO LS (664 USD/MT as of May 31).

    In the port of Sines (Portugal), the price of LNG as bunker fuel remained steady at 742 USD/MT, making it 5 USD cheaper than MGO LS (747 USD/MT as of May 31). The availability of cheaper LNG as an alternative bunker fuel is once again capturing the attention of market participants, making it an attractive choice. More information is available in the LNG Bunkering section of www.mabux.com.

    During week 22, the MDI index (the ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) and the digital bunker benchmark MABUX (MABUX DBP Index)) maintained an undervaluation of 380 HSFO fuel in all four selected ports. Weekly average of the undercharge rose in Rotterdam, Singapore and Fujairah in the range from 1 to 16 points. In Houston, the MDI remained unchanged at minus $39.

    In the VLSFO segment, Singapore remained the only port where overcharge was observed according to the MDI. The overprice average decreased there by 4 points. The remaining three ports were undervalued, with average levels up 7 points in Fujairah and 3 points in Houston, and down 1 point in Rotterdam.

    In the MGO LS segment, three ports remain undervalued: Rotterdam, Singapore and Houston. The average weekly undervaluation level rose in Rotterdam (plus 5 points), but decreased in Singapore and Houston: minus 3 and minus 11 points, respectively. Fujairah remained the only overvalued port, where the revaluation level saw another reduction of minus $16.

    For more detailed information on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital bunker benchmark, please refer to the "Digital Bunker Prices" section at www.mabux.com.

    A report published by Climate Analytics and Solutions for Our Climate says that the ‘uptake shipping capacity far exceeds global forecasts of LNG trade as the world transitions away from fossil fuels’ – and consequently many of the LNG carriers now being built could become ‘stranded assets’. The findings of the report were ‘especially relevant’ to South Korea, which dominates the global LNG shipbuilding industry. According to Dongjae Oh, the oil and gas finance program lead at Solutions for Our Climate: ‘The risk is imminent for Korean shipbuilders who are highly reliant on building hundreds of LNG carriers that a net-zero world will not need, and that they may not even be paid for.’ The report says that the current ‘surge’ in orders for LNG carriers has been ‘largely driven by the oil and gas industry’s dash for LNG following conflict in Ukraine’. But it added that: ‘Under growing pressure to decarbonise, governments around the world have announced pledges and adopted policies that would render much of the new LNG vessels useless.’

    We expect there are no uptrend drivers in the global market so far. Bunker indices may show a moderate decline in the upcoming week.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 1

18:19 Wartsila partners with Transworld Ship Management on decarbonisation modelling
18:02 Rosmorport reports release of juvenile chum salmon into Lidovka River
17:51 Developing national legislation to tackle sea-based plastic litter
17:30 Establishment of Industrial Competence Center “Shipbuilding” finalized by USC
17:16 PGS secures a contract in the Mediterranean
17:09 UN says a salvage operation for FSO Safer set to begin
16:52 ILO and IMO chiefs pledge continued support for seafarers
16:47 GOGL - Transactions made under the share buy-back program
16:35 Semco Maritime announces the acquisition of Wind Multiplikator
15:58 Management Company of Russian Industrial Zone in Suez Canal Economic Zone to be liquidated
15:39 CMA CGM Group announces the acquisition of a Marseille passenger shipping company
15:01 Short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
14:54 Gas leak at Melkoya stopped - Equinor
14:30 Russia’s State Duma denounced the treaty with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait
14:11 Eni and RINA sign partnership to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation of maritime transport
13:31 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky delivers two passenger ships to Tatarstan Republic Fleet
13:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 22, 2023
12:53 Wartsila guaranteed asset performance agreement delivers maximised overhaul intervals for NYK vessel
12:26 Yang Ming and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed contract for five new 15,500-teu LNG DF container vessels
12:03 Navigation season opened in the seaport of Okhotsk
11:39 Pherousa Green Shipping develops an ammonia cracker capable of converting ammonia to fuel cell quality hydrogen
10:56 Eidesvik Offshore enters into agreements for sale of its three seismic vessels
10:42 Perm Shipyard obtains status of Perm SEZ resident
09:50 RSV Mikhail Somov left Arkhangelsk for hard-to-reach polar stations in the Arctic
09:17 Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch changes tariffs for towage services

2023 May 31

18:19 Jan De Nul to supply and install a new Pentland Firth interconnector
17:53 Belarus' MPs ratify agreement on inland navigation between Belarus and Russia
17:46 Tugdock, Crowley partner to innovate solutions for floating offshore wind energy
17:21 PGS secures large MultiClient project in Norwegian Sea
17:19 DNV puts Recommended Practice on public hearing to drive transparency and accuracy on vessel technical performance
15:54 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Aleksandr Deyev ferry built by Amur Shipyard
15:29 Long-term ocean freight rates collapse by almost 30% in a month as new US contracts reflect market reality - Xeneta
15:06 Governments of Venezuela and Brizil propose to resume energy and oil cooperation
15:01 Grain exports from Rostov Region ports in May’23 totaled 485 thousand tonnes
14:30 CPC lifted approximately 27.1 mln tonnes of crude oil from its Marine Terminal
14:07 Star Information Systems supercharges flagship system with new tech platform
13:38 Carnival Corporation appoints Paul Ludlow as president Carnival UK and P&O Cruises in leadership change
13:16 New floating berth in the port of Taganrog to be ready for docking of the first passenger ship on July 2
12:19 BOEM completes environmental review of offshore wind leasing in the Gulf of Mexico
11:52 Nuclear-powered I/B Yamal escorted gas carrier Christophe de Margerie along eastern ice edge of Chukchi Sea
11:27 Saipem’s technology for digital monitoring of subsea pipelines during laying operations achieves DNV qualification
10:58 Modernization of missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov to be completed by the end of 2024
10:35 TransContainer forecasts railway transportation of containers to grow by 8.7% this year
10:13 Nikolaus H. Schües elected BIMCO President
09:22 New types of domestically produced ship equipment to appear in the market from 2025

2023 May 30

18:10 Five Japanese companies to jointly develop a small-scale next-generation experimental floating axis wind turbine
17:46 HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 127 bln-won order for 2 product carriers
17:16 Port of Salalah retains position as world’s 2nd most efficient port
17:00 RF President signs law specifying procedure for multiple crossings of state border by Russian and foreign ships
16:42 The cruise division of MSC Group’s new flagship to sail world-first net zero greenhouse gas emissions cruise
16:25 Neste starts to use lower-emission marine fuel in two vessels transporting renewable diesel to Sweden
15:56 Singapore's second LNG bunker vessel completes inaugural loading
15:39 LPG exports from Russia are redirected under pressure of sanctions — experts
14:55 OOCL’s new 24,188 TEU container vessel named “OOCL Piraeus”
14:25 Holland Shipyards retrofits the first hydrogen-powered inland vessel in the world for Future Proof Shipping
13:58 Ports of Georgia handled 3.5 million tonnes of cargo in 1Q’23
13:12 WPCAP to be extended with a new focus on shore power, new fuels and green shipping corridors
12:57 Gromky corvette escorted Yevpaty Kolovrat icebreaker built for Pacific Fleet through straits of Malacca and Singapore
12:41 DP World and Standard Bank partner to expand trade finance in Africa
12:16 Port of Aberdeen explores subsea hydrogen storage at new South Harbour