Navigation season opened in the seaport of Okhotsk

2023 June 1 12:03

Navigation season in the seaport of Okhotsk, the northernmost port in the Khabarovsk Territory, opened on 1 June 2023 by the order of Harbour Master, according to Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities.

Prior to opening of the navigation, the depth of the navigating channel has been measured by the specialists of Rosmorport’s North-East Basin Branch. The maximum draft based on the results is 3.29 meters within the port’s inner harbour and 9 meters beyond the port’s inner harbour, at the approaches to it and at the anchorage. According to the stevedoring company, the port’s infrastructure is ready for accepting and handling of cargo including the Northern Delivery cargo.

The first ship to dock at the berth is STK-1026 with a batch of general cargo intended for the construction of a new runway in the airport of Okhotsk.

Okhotsk is one of the two freezing seaports run by Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities, in which navigation is completely closed during the winter. The opening of navigation is an important moment for the entire Okhotsk region, since cargo deliveries in winter are only possible by air.