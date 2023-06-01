2023 June 1 12:26

Yang Ming and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed contract for five new 15,500-teu LNG DF container vessels

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (Hyundai Heavy Industries) signed a new shipbuilding contract en bloc for five 15,500 TEU LNG dual fuel container vessels. The signing was conducted by Captain James Jeng, Yang Ming’s Chief Marine Technology Officer, and Mr. Jae Ho Kang, Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Executive Vice President. These new vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2026, as part of Yang Ming’s mid-long term fleet plan.



In response to the maritime net zero carbon emission target by 2050, Yang Ming is continuously building a green and energy-saving fleet. On top of implementing energy-efficiency retrofits and management on the existing fleet, a dedicated desk has been set up to monitor energy efficiency and the development of future marine fuels. These five 15,500 TEU vessels, to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, will be equipped with high-pressure LNG dual fuel main engine and ballast water treatment system to meet the latest environmental regulations. In addition, these vessels will feature an advanced integrated system for navigational information and operation monitoring, as well as broadband maritime satellite system. These technologies are integral for collecting navigational big data and enhancing the safety of the vessels.



Yang Ming’s current operating fleet comprises 94 vessels, with a capacity of approximately 715,000 TEU. With these five 15,500 TEU LNG dual fuel container vessels, Yang Ming will be able to optimize its fleet, reduce operating costs, and improve carbon emission reduction. These new vessels will facilitate greater flexibility in vessel deployment, enhance the Company’s overall competitiveness, and provide comprehensive and quality service to customers.

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (Yang Ming) was established on December 28, 1972 and since that time has become one of the leading shipping companies in the world. Yang Ming operates as of May 2023 a fleet of 94 vessels with a 8.048-million-D.W.T / operating capacity 715 thousand TEUS, of which container ships are the mains service force.