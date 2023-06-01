2023 June 1 10:56

Eidesvik Offshore enters into agreements for sale of its three seismic vessels

The Company expects to have a total gain of approximately NOK 63 million.

Eidesvik Offshore ASA (“Eidesvik” or the “Company”) says it has entered into agreements to sell its three remaining seismic vessels, Veritas Viking, Vantage and Viking Vision to two separate buyers. All the vessels are in lay- up and treated as held for sale in the company accounts.



The Company will at completion of the sales, expected during this summer, recognize a total gain of approximately NOK 63 million.



Gitte Gard Talmo, President & CEO of Eidesvik commented: “We are pleased to announce the sale of these non-strategic assets with a solid gain. The sale will further improve an already strong balance sheet.”