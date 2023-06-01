2023 June 1 09:50

RSV Mikhail Somov left Arkhangelsk for hard-to-reach polar stations in the Arctic

Image source: Roshydromet

On 30 May 2023, Research / Survey Vessel Mikhail Somov left Arkhangelsk for its first voyage in 2023. The ship will supply hard-to-reach polar stations in the White and Barents seas, says Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet).

RSV will deliver food and everything necessary to 13 Arctic stations of Roshydromet. The cargo will include over 95 tonnes of construction materials.

The voyage organized by the North Territorial Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring is a part of the activities on modernization and development of the hydrometeorological network for environmental monitoring in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation under the ad hoc project foreseen by the state programme “Environment Protection”.

RSV Mikhail Somov is to return to Arkhangelsk by mid-June.