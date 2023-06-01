  • Home
  2023 June 1

    Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch changes tariffs for towage services

    New tariffs are applied at Vera and Sukhodol terminals

    The FSUE “Rosmorport” Far Eastern Basin Branch notifies that from May 1, 2023, in accordance with the order of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Far Eastern Basin Branch No. 230 dated 27.04.2023, the tariffs for towage services of the branch in the Vera and Sukhodol sea terminals of the seaport of Vladivostok have changed.

    More information on the new tariffs for towage services of the Far Eastern Basin Branch in the Vera and Sukhodol sea terminals of the seaport of Vladivostok is available on the website of Rosmorport.

