2023 May 31 17:53

Belarus' MPs ratify agreement on inland navigation between Belarus and Russia

The parties can perform transportation by inland water ways of both states

The House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus has adopted the bill “On ratification of the agreement on inland navigation between the Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of the Russian Federation”, says Belta.

The Agreement was signed in Moscow on 28 December 2022. The document is aimed strengthening and development of cooperation between the countries in the area of inland shipping.

According to the agreement, vessels flying the flag of the state of the party may navigate between ports located on the inland waterways of both states, make cabotage and transit transportation voyages from the ports of the states to the ports of third countries. The document foresees mutual recognition of ship documents and documents of crewmembers, as well as the exchange of information on qualification documents between the authorized bodies. The document also bans fishing, hydrographic, research and other activities not related to shipping on inland waterways.