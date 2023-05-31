2023 May 31 15:54

Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Aleksandr Deyev ferry built by Amur Shipyard

Image source: Telegram channel of USC will operate on the Vanino-Kholmsk line having replaced the ferries of Sakhalin type

The acceptance/delivery certificate is signed for Aleksandr Deyev ferry built by Amur Shipyard (a company of USC) The document has been signed today, 31 May 2023, by Mikhail Borovsky, General Director of Amur Shipyard, according to the Telegram of USC.

Two ferries of CNF11CPD design, Aleksandr Deyev and Vasily Oshchepkov, are under construction at Amur Shipbuilding Plant PJSC (Amursky Shipyard, company of United Shipbuilding Corporation). They will operate on the Vanino-Kholmsk line linking the Sakhalin island with the mainland.

In 2016, Amursky shipyard was awarded with a contract for construction of two Ro-Ro ferries of Project CNF11CPD. The workshop design documentation was developed by Vympel Design Bureau of USC. The design was developed by Marine Engineering Bureau – SPb.

The ferry of CNF11CPD/00300 design, Aleksandr Deyev, was laid down in 2017 and launched in 2019. The ship will operate on the Vanino-Kholmsk line having replaced the ferries of Sakhalin type.

Image source: Telegram channel of USC

The flag-hoisting ceremony on the lead ship, Aleksandr Deyev, was held in September 2022. According to a recent report, the Vasily Oshchepkov ferry is to begin operation in 2024.

The ferry of Arc5 class is intended for transportation of trains of standard Russian railway gauge (1,520 mm), all types of automobiles including auto trains, various ro-ro equipment, containers on roll trailers and reefer containers. The ship can break through ice of up to 1.5 meters thick and operate at temperature of up to -40 Celsius degrees. The ferry’s length is 131 meters, width - 22 meters, deadweight – over 4 thousand tonnes.

Amursky Shipyard (Amur Shipyard, Komsomolsk-on-Amur) is among the largest shipbuilding companies in the Far East of Russia. The shipyard was founded in 1936. It can build warships and civil vessels with launching weight of up to 10,000 tonnes, length of up to 150 meters and width of up to 20 meters.