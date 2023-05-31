2023 May 31 15:06

Governments of Venezuela and Brizil propose to resume energy and oil cooperation

The Governments of Venezuela and Brazil propose to resume energy and oil cooperation, after the official visit made by the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, to the Federative Republic of Brazil, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA) said in its media release.



To promote this initiative, the People's Power Minister for Petroleum, Pedro Tellechea, held a bilateral meeting on Monday with his Brazilian counterpart, Alexandre Silveira.



"We are talking about cooperation on energy and oil issues to advance joint projects in favor of our peoples," explained Minister Tellechea.



In this context, it was agreed to hold technical working groups for the month of July in the areas of hydrocarbons, mining and electric power.



The presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had previously addressed the issue.