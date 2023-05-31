2023 May 31 15:01

Grain exports from Rostov Region ports in May’23 totaled 485 thousand tonnes

The bulk of grain is exported to Turkey, Greece and Egypt

In May 2023, grain exports from Rostov Region ports totaled 485 thousand tonnes , according to the department of Russian agricultural safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor for Rostov, Volgograd and Astrakhan Region, and the Republic of Kalmykia.

The key exporter is Turkey - 407 thousand tonnes, which makes 90% of the total grain exports from the beginning of May. Exports to Greece totaled 16 thousand tonnes, Egypt – 10 thousand tonnes, Iran – 7 thousand tonnes, Italy – 6 thousand tonnes, Armenia – 11 thousand tonnes.