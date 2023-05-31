2023 May 31 14:30

CPC lifted approximately 27.1 mln tonnes of crude oil from its Marine Terminal

On 26 May, the 8-thousandth oil tanker in the history of the pipeline system's operation departed from CPC

As of 30 May 2023, CPC lifted approximately 27.1 mln tons of crude oil from the Marine Terminal, loading 249 tankers. On 26 May this year, the 8-thousandth oil tanker in the history of the pipeline system's operation departed from CPC Single Point Mooring, CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban said at CPC-R Board of Directors’ Meeting.

It was noted that in the first five months, the Consortium's important indicators were 6.2 million accident-free man-hours worked and 12.5 million kilometers of total vehicle mileage without MVAs.

There was also a report on closing of regulatory authorities’ findings received after the unscheduled field inspections of Rosprirodnadzor, Rostekhnadzor and Rostransnadzor. As of 30 May 2023, all findings are cleared.

The Board of Directors’ Meeting discussed the progress of the Debottlenecking Program (DBNP) implementation. It was noted that the work had been completed in 2022 APS-4A, APS-5A, PS-2, Komsomolskaya PS and Atyrau PS, with some stations ahead of schedule. Having given a positive assessment of the DBNP implementation progress, the Shareholders discussed the status of the final DBNP activities.

CPC governance bodies’ members were informed of the work going on the Single Point Moorings to replace hoses, expansion joints and marine breakaway couplings with the service life expiring in 2023. This work was successfully completed at SPM-2 in April. On 29 May 2023, CPC proceeded to work at SPM-3.

The organizational and technical measures for the planned replacement of SPM-1 and SPM-2, also with engagement of Russian design engineering companies, were discussed.

CPC Officers reported to the Shareholders on the ongoing activity to search for alternative manufacturers and suppliers for 126 product line items of foreign-made equipment, the supply of which had been discontinued. As of today, Russian manufacturers have been found for 121 alternative items.

CPC's ongoing consistent efforts to reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC) during oil tanker loading became another topic for discussion. CPC has already amended its internal regulations referring to loading operations, and is discussing possible innovations in respect of reducing VOC emissions in close contact with public and experts.

The Shareholders also reviewed CPC-R JSC and CPC-K Financial Statements.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company– 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited– 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited– 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.