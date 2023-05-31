2023 May 31 13:16

New floating berth in the port of Taganrog to be ready for docking of the first passenger ship on July 2

Image source: website of Rostov Region Government of the port water area has commenced

Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev had a working trip to see the preparations for the start of navigation in the seaport of Taganrog. The Governor discussed the progress of works in the port with the management of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port and Azov Basin Branch of FSUE Rosmorport. The construction of a floating berth was completed two weeks ago. The new berth will be able to receive the first passenger ship as scheduled, on July 2, according to the press service of the Rostov Region Governor.

As Denis Konovalov, Deputy Director of Rosmorport’s Azov Basin Branch, told the Governor, the berth had been assembled and relocated to the internal platform for a period of dredging works starting from May 30. They are to be completed by June 30.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, the 96-meter long floating berth will be used in the port of Taganrog for cruise ships. The construction of the floating platform and assembling of the first two sections of the berth began in August 2022. The test mooring was held in early September last year.

Initially, it was announced that the construction of the berth would be completed in December 2022.

The terminal modernization in Taganrog is underway in pursuance of instructions given by Valentina Matvienko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council. Upon completion of the modernization, the port will be able to accept almost all passenger ships of sea/river class. Taganrog will welcome tourist ships visiting Azov, Rostov-on-Don, Yalta, Sochi. High-speed hydrofoils can also dock there.