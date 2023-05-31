  • Home
  • News
  • Star Information Systems supercharges flagship system with new tech platform
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 31 14:07

    Star Information Systems supercharges flagship system with new tech platform

    STAR Suite focuses on defined master data and centralized data management

    As part of its drive to continuously improve its rig and vessel management solutions to meet the future demands of the shipping and offshore industries, Norwegian software supplier Star Information Systems (STAR) has launched STAR Suite – comprising its STAR enterprise asset management (EAM) system and apps but now featuring an advanced technological platform that combines the best web and native functionality and performance, STAR press office said.

    STAR Suite uses game-changing onboard software technology to enable enhanced planning and preparation of onboard work in a safe and cost-effective manner. The new product suite is the same as the old EAM but with additional targeted functionality and enhanced configuration capabilities.

    Simple installation and enhanced user experience

    “User-friendliness is vital for busy seafarers. With STAR Suite we’ve worked hard to modernise the desktop interface compared to the existing EAM. We’ve also improved the entire installation process. First-time installation onboard a vessel will take an hour at most, but after that every new user can be up and running in a minute. The software is also continuously and seamlessly upgraded so you always have the latest version,” says Product Director Per Anders Koien.

    Tailorable and dynamic
    “The system is customizable so we can configure customers’ preferred user interface if desired. From the start we can also configure any kind of supportive business process. This flexibility is very important in view of the fact that our customers range from oil and drilling rig companies to liner and ferry operators, all with widely differing business workflows. If at any time they want to change those processes we can easily adapt the system without requiring a whole new version, which also means less cost,” adds Koien.

    The new platform brings further new easy-to-use mobile apps to support crew onboard, including apps dedicated to work quotas and spare parts inventory management. “Crew can use the apps as part of their daily rounds and the data auto-synchronises with the central database onboard saving time and effort,” he adds.

    Solving the bandwidth challenge
    Being cloud-based the STAR Suite platform enables SaaS (software as a service) even for onboard applications/users. “You can use live cloud-based systems on vessels like ferries that sail close to shore but it’s not practical for oceangoing tonnage that spend a lot of time in areas with limited bandwidth. You really need to have the software onboard. A key part of our solution is to install a web server on the ship that runs in the same way as a cloud solution but locally. Data exchange between the web server and our centralized cloud is very fast and takes up minimal bandwidth versus a bandwidth-heavy live connection,” says Koien.

    Making life easier for IT departments

    STAR uses dockers to distribute new versions and upgrades to STAR Suite for speed and convenience. “This technique hasn’t traditionally been used for desktop applications, mostly for lighter systems and mobile apps. It’s much faster and more convenient. We also use DevOps for continuous development and distribution, meaning our development team can automatically push out updates including bug fixes and other fine-tuning improvements to increase customer satisfaction,” says Koien.

    This approach significantly eases the burden on customer IT departments who do not have to be heavily involved in system upgrades. “IT personnel can spend their time elsewhere on more important issues rather than getting bogged down in client-side supervision of upgrades. It’s a big differentiator for our platform,” says Koien.

    Optimized performance with edge computing

    As a progressive web app (PWA), STAR Suite is platform agnostic so works seamlessly on any device and operating system. The system uses edge computing, which provides local processing of data onboard to ensure reliable speed and performance. Relevant functionality is also available offline. “In addition, our host servers are powered by the Ubuntu Linux operating system, which being mostly open-source software means reduced cost for customers,” says Koien.

    Focus on superior data management
    Data quality is crucial for system integrity. Poor existing database data and unmanaged data input means users might not always be able to trust reports and KPIs that you ask a software system to output. For example, when ordering spare parts, if a system doesn’t contain the correct model or serial numbers – which is quite common – you can end up ordering the wrong part. Crews may also enter data in a haphazard manner versus company standards. I’ve also seen databases copied from sister vessels with all sorts of wrong information. Maintenance routines can also be incorrect,” says Koien.

    STAR has developed functions to help customers preserve data quality and remain in complete control. STAR Suite focuses on defined master data and centralized data management. “We can configure exactly who does what in the system as directed by the customer, who may mandate that all data entries must be approved first by the shore office. Our team are very familiar with all onboard equipment, so we can also do build databases from scratch on behalf of customers to ensure reliability,” says Koien.

    Quality and safety through operational expertise

    STAR is not just a software provider; we also deliver a range of high-quality services that support customers in executing projects on time, within budget, safely, compliantly and to the highest quality.  STAR Services provides custom support across the full spectrum of maritime business areas, an international network and industry knowledge so your next project can thrive.

    Our motivation has always been to continuously develop an improved software system with flexible design and processes to fulfil the strictest requirements. As a STAR Suite customer, you will experience exceptional functionality to improve your operations in line with industry trends.

    About Star Information Systems

    Star Information Systems is a global provider of an enterprise solutions for the maritime industry. Our customer’s vessels range from small ferries and fishing boats to large drilling rigs and oil and gas installations. Since 1997, STAR has provided innovative software solutions and support for ship and rig management.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 31

17:21 PGS secures large MultiClient project in Norwegian Sea
17:19 DNV puts Recommended Practice on public hearing to drive transparency and accuracy on vessel technical performance
15:54 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Aleksandr Deyev ferry built by Amur Shipyard
15:29 Long-term ocean freight rates collapse by almost 30% in a month as new US contracts reflect market reality - Xeneta
15:06 Governments of Venezuela and Brizil propose to resume energy and oil cooperation
15:01 Grain exports from Rostov Region ports in May’23 totaled 485 thousand tonnes
14:30 CPC lifted approximately 27.1 mln tonnes of crude oil from its Marine Terminal
14:07 Star Information Systems supercharges flagship system with new tech platform
13:38 Carnival Corporation appoints Paul Ludlow as president Carnival UK and P&O Cruises in leadership change
13:16 New floating berth in the port of Taganrog to be ready for docking of the first passenger ship on July 2
12:19 BOEM completes environmental review of offshore wind leasing in the Gulf of Mexico
11:52 Nuclear-powered I/B Yamal escorted gas carrier Christophe de Margerie along eastern ice edge of Chukchi Sea
11:27 Saipem’s technology for digital monitoring of subsea pipelines during laying operations achieves DNV qualification
10:58 Modernization of missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov to be completed by the end of 2024
10:35 TransContainer forecasts railway transportation of containers to grow by 8.7% this year
10:13 Nikolaus H. Schües elected BIMCO President
09:22 New types of domestically produced ship equipment to appear in the market from 2025

2023 May 30

18:10 Five Japanese companies to jointly develop a small-scale next-generation experimental floating axis wind turbine
17:46 HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 127 bln-won order for 2 product carriers
17:16 Port of Salalah retains position as world’s 2nd most efficient port
17:00 RF President signs law specifying procedure for multiple crossings of state border by Russian and foreign ships
16:42 The cruise division of MSC Group’s new flagship to sail world-first net zero greenhouse gas emissions cruise
16:25 Neste starts to use lower-emission marine fuel in two vessels transporting renewable diesel to Sweden
15:56 Singapore's second LNG bunker vessel completes inaugural loading
15:39 LPG exports from Russia are redirected under pressure of sanctions — experts
14:55 OOCL’s new 24,188 TEU container vessel named “OOCL Piraeus”
14:25 Holland Shipyards retrofits the first hydrogen-powered inland vessel in the world for Future Proof Shipping
13:58 Ports of Georgia handled 3.5 million tonnes of cargo in 1Q’23
13:12 WPCAP to be extended with a new focus on shore power, new fuels and green shipping corridors
12:57 Gromky corvette escorted Yevpaty Kolovrat icebreaker built for Pacific Fleet through straits of Malacca and Singapore
12:41 DP World and Standard Bank partner to expand trade finance in Africa
12:16 Port of Aberdeen explores subsea hydrogen storage at new South Harbour
11:42 Methanol Institute publishes first complete guide to methanol as a marine fuel
11:23 Norwegian software supplier Star Information Systems launches STAR Suite
10:59 Stena RoRo orders two hybrid cargo ships from the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling
10:49 Rosmorport’s icebreakers completed navigation in the Northern Sea Route waters
09:55 Construction cost of deep-water port in Pionesky rises by RUB 1.6 billion
09:18 Fertoing supports I Hydrographic Conference as its General Sponsor

2023 May 29

18:07 Ascenz Marorka entrusted by JOVO to equip two LNG carriers
17:52 Kongsberg successfully completes autonomous operation of coastal cargo ship as part of EU’s AUTOSHIP project
17:48 Krasnoye Sormovo commences construction of second cruise ship of Karelia design
17:46 Port of Piraeus surpasses Valencia in container handling
17:24 Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records - Reuters
17:19 Maersk was the most reliable top-14 carrier in April 2023
16:57 Göran Eriksson to become Gothenburg Port Authority CEO in August
16:25 TransContainer outbound shipments in 4M’23 increased by 3.5% YoY to 447 thousand TEUs
16:04 LR and Blue ESG join forces for a new project to develop a system for superyacht owners
15:44 Eni and RINA sign partnership to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation of maritime transport
15:04 Port of Oakland April container volume climbs second month in a row
14:46 Main engines loaded onto tanker Vasily Nikitin under construction at Nevsky Shipyard
14:30 BASF and Stolt Tankers introduce the low-water chemical tanker Stolt Ludwigshafen during ship christening ceremony
14:13 ICTSI to expand Manila flagship with new berth
13:25 The Port of Gothenburg signs sister port agreement with the Port of Shenzhen
13:02 CMA CGM posts Q1 2023 financial results
12:58 APM Terminals Bahrain set to become the region’s first fully solar energy-powered seaport
12:25 TotalEnergies renews the OML130 deep offshore license
11:43 Chinese companies to invest $ 687 million in the Sokhna Industrial Zone
11:23 ABS explores the future of shipping at the ABS Hellenic National Committee Meeting
10:58 MSC adds Dammam to Upper Gulf Express service
10:19 Mikhail Borovsky approved as General Director of Amur Shipyard