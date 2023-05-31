2023 May 31 13:38

Carnival Corporation appoints Paul Ludlow as president Carnival UK and P&O Cruises in leadership change

Ludlow's role is effective from June 1, 2023



Carnival Corporation & plc says it has appointed Paul Ludlow as Carnival UK president in addition to his leadership role for P&O Cruises. In his new consolidated position, Ludlow will assume all commercial and operational responsibility for Carnival UK which includes P&O Cruises and Cunard globally. New Cunard president Katie McAlister, who joins the company in August, will report to Ludlow.



As part of this leadership change, Sture Myrmell will be leaving the business after a long and illustrious career with the company.



Commenting on the changes, Carnival Corporation & plc president, CEO and chief climate officer Josh Weinstein said: "Paul is a 21-year veteran of the company with far-reaching experience across every commercial department and multiple brands in our portfolio of world-class cruise lines. That deep expertise, coupled with Paul's proven leadership and track record of outstanding results, make him the clear choice to support our entire UK organization and to drive our return to strong profitability."



Weinstein added: "I would also like to thank Sture for 30 years of dedicated service. From his start in our company as an officer aboard Cunard, to becoming President, P&O Cruises – Australia, to coming full circle and ultimately leading Carnival UK including the venerable Cunard brand, Sture's dedication and contributions to our company have been significant. We wish him well."



Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "There has never been a more auspicious time for our two brands. P&O Cruises continues to deliver outstanding success and is clearly at the forefront of contemporary, mainstream holidays.



"Aligned with global talent including Gary Barlow and Nicole Scherzinger, as well as credible, authentic partnerships such as the recent BAFTA Television Awards sponsorship, the future of the brand could not be brighter.



"Next year will be a momentous one for Cunard with the arrival of our new ship and our fourth Queen, Queen Anne, which will once again shine the spotlight on this exceptional brand with its rich legacy. I am confident that the arrival of Katie McAlister to lead the Cunard team will build on the demand for Cunard voyages in the UK and across the world."



