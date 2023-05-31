2023 May 31 10:58

Modernization of missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov to be completed by the end of 2024

USC is building and repairing 62 ships for RF Navy

The repair and modernization of the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov is to be completed by the end of 2024, press center of RF Defence Ministry cites Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu as saying at the special teleconference with leadership of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Sergei Shoigu reminded that the modernisation of the missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov involves equipping it with the latest state-of-the-art equipment, high-precision long-range weapons, including hypersonic Tsirkon missiles. Sea trials for the ship are scheduled at the end of 2023.

Once commissioned, the cruiser will continue to perform missions as part of the Northern Fleet.

According to Sergei Shoigu, USC is building and repairing 62 ships for the Navy. The corvette Mercury entered the service with the Navy on 13 May 2023.

Work on five submarines and six surface ships is in its final stages.