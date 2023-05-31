2023 May 31 10:35

TransContainer forecasts railway transportation of containers to grow by 8.7% this year

Export/import shipments are to be the key drivers

TransContainer PJSC (a company of Delo Group) forecasts railway transportation of containers to grow by 8.7% by the end of 2023, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Vitaly Yevdokimenko, President of the company, as saying at the transport and logistics conference “Containers 2023. Market foresight”.

According to him, the growth will be driven mainly by export/import shipments while transit is expected fall by 6%.

PJSC TransContainer is among the largest intermodal container operators in Eurasia. Its fleet numbers about 113,000 containers of over 167,000 TEU and over 42,000 flatcars. The company owns 37 railway terminals in Russia and operates three more terminals through its subsidiaries and joint stock companies. TransContainer holds 58.67% of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) the fleet of which numbers 14 ice-class sea vessels. Delo Group is the only shareholder of the company.