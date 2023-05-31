2023 May 31 09:22

New types of domestically produced ship equipment to appear in the market from 2025

Marine Board of RF Government has discussed the issues of import substitution

The meeting of RF Government’s Marine Board headed by Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade has discussed the issues of import substitution, according to the Ministry’s press center.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the sea transport links with the Kaliningrad Region, construction of border guard ships and ensuring safety of in the segment of marine activities.

Last year, the Government made a decision to provide subsidies for the domestic production of ship equipment. The current and planned works are to ensure the appearance of crucial products starting from 2025. “In general, our goal is an accelerated transfer of the entire production cycle to the scientific and industrial base of Russia,” said Denis Manturov.

According to Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, some Russian companies are already producing medium-speed and high-speed engines.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the interested organizations earlier determined the most crucial types of equipment for a prioritized domestic production and launched the mechanism of subsidies for the development of projects on designing and production of ship equipment.

“In 2022, agreements on providing the subsidies were concluded by the Ministry of Industry and Trade with 32 enterprises for 64 types of equipment for a total amount of about RUB 3.4 billion. With the implementation of complex projects, new types of critical ship equipment will be introduced to the domestic market starting from 2025-2026,” reported Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade.