  • 2023 May 31 11:27

    Saipem’s technology for digital monitoring of subsea pipelines during laying operations achieves DNV qualification

    The technology is called Integrated Acoustic Unit and some prototypes have already been deployed on the Castorone and Saipem 7000 vessels

    Saipem's Integrated Acoustic Unit (I.A.U.) technology for monitoring of subsea pipelines during laying operations has obtained the statement of qualified technology for medium and large pipelines by DNV, the global independent expert in assurance and risk management.

    I.A.U. is an innovative digital instrument, developed by Saipem and based on acoustic technology, which enables non-intrusive, remote offshore pipeline integrity monitoring during laying activities. It can locate obstructions, pipe deformations and water ingress up to several kilometers away, all in real time. It can also classify and quantify detected anomalies and send the data to an operator.

    The system will be used during the Scarborough project in Australia, where, subject to the receipt of relevant regulatory approvals, Saipem will complete, on behalf of Woodside Energy, the export trunkline installation of the pipeline that will connect the Scarborough gas field to the onshore plant.

    Several I.A.U. prototypes have already been deployed on board the Castorone and Saipem 7000 vessels, and an extensive field test campaign has been conducted in recent years to validate their performance. The tests have shown that I.A.U. is an effective alternative to the mechanical detector commonly used during pipelay activities. In fact, the new Saipem technology ensures greater accuracy and timeliness in detecting anomalies and eliminates the risks associated with the use of the mechanical detector, such as cable breakage, loss of the device in the pipeline and possible damage to the inner lining during pulling operations.

    The I.A.U. technology represents an important step forward in the digitalization of fleet activities and can now be permanently adopted on board Saipem's pipelaying vessels, which are best-in-class in the construction of large offshore gas pipelines worldwide.

    Saipem is a leading company in the engineering, drilling and construction of major projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors, both offshore and onshore. Saipem is “one company” organized into five business lines - Asset Based Services, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind, Sustainable Infrastructures, Robotics & Industrialized Solutions. The company has 9 fabrication yards and an offshore fleet of 29 construction vessels (of which 26 owned and 3 owned by third parties and managed by Saipem) and 13 drilling rigs, of which 9 owned. Always oriented towards technological innovation, Saipem is now committed to supporting its customers to accompany them on the energy transition path and Net Zero with increasingly digital means, technologies and processes geared towards environmental sustainability. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, it is present in over 70 countries around the world and employs over 30,000 people of 130 nationalities.

