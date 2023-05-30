2023 May 30 16:25

Neste starts to use lower-emission marine fuel in two vessels transporting renewable diesel to Sweden

From May 2023 onwards, two tankers transporting Neste’s renewable diesel from Finland to Sweden will be fueled with lower-emission marine fuel, namely Neste Marine™ 0.1 Co-processed, according to the company's release.



Neste Marine™ 0.1 Co-processed is an ISCC PLUS certified marine fuel and a lower-emission solution for marine professionals, including cargo owners and charterers. Its use enables up to 80% lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the fuel’s life cycle compared to fossil fuel.



The tankers Suula and Kiisla will be using the Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel produced at Neste’s refinery in Porvoo, Finland. At the refinery, renewable raw materials are processed together with fossil raw materials in the conventional refining process. Co-processing raw materials enables control over quality through the entire process and results in a product with a composition and performance similar to conventional marine fuels.