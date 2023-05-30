2023 May 30 15:56

Singapore's second LNG bunker vessel completes inaugural loading

FueLNG's FueLNG Venosa took on its first LNG cargo in a ship-to-ship transfer from the Pan Africa on Tuesday, the company said in a LinkedIn post, according to Ship & Bunker.



Singapore saw a drop in its LNG bunker volumes last year, falling from 50,000 mt the previous year to just 16,000 mt in 2022. Global LNG bunker volumes collapsed after the outbreak of war in Ukraine as gas prices surged, but demand is expected to recover this year with prices normalising.

"This significant milestone underscores FueLNG's commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions that helps to reduce emissions in the shipping industry," the company said in the post.

"By embracing LNG as a bunker fuel, FueLNG is driving positive change and advancing the industry's energy transition goals in tandem with Singapore's sustainability objectives."