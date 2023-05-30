2023 May 30 15:39

LPG exports from Russia are redirected under pressure of sanctions — experts

LPG exports to Central Asia, Turkey, China, Afghanistan are on the rise

In 2022-23, Russia entered new markets for selling its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG): Central Asia, Turkey, China, Afghanistan. As Sergey Kondratyev, Head of the Economic Department of the Institute of Energy and Finance: Research and Consulting Center, said at the industry focused conference “LPG market: new reality” held with the participation of IAA PortNews, total LPG supplies from Russia to Europe (including the Western Balkan countries and Turkey) decreased by 3.1% in 2022, but supplies to Turkey alone surged sevenfold.

The redirection of exports which, in its turn, shifts logistics routes to the South and the Far East. Read more in IAA PortNews’ article >>>>.