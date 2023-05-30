2023 May 30 14:55

OOCL’s new 24,188 TEU container vessel named “OOCL Piraeus”

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (“OOCL”) hosted the naming ceremony of a brand-new 24,188 TEU vessel container today at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS) shipyard. The mega containership is named as “OOCL Piraeus”, and becomes the first of six 24,188 TEU vessels ordered by OOCL and to be delivered by DACKS, according to the company's release.

OOCL placed an order for a total of twelve 24,188 TEU container vessels in 2020. Of this set of twelve, OOCL Piraeus is the second vessel to be delivered following the delivery of the OOCL Spain​ earlier in the year. Vessels in this series incorporate the latest technology, and are equipped with advanced smart systems and upgraded green design, such as low resistance lines design and an energy-saving bulbous bow. This series of green and smart mega vessels will provide OOCL with the advantages of economies of scale, energy efficiency and long-term navigational safety.



“OOCL Piraeus” will join OOCL’s Asia-Europe service LL3 from June. Her port rotation is: Shanghai / Xiamen / Nansha / Hong Kong / Yantian / Cai Mep / Singapore / Piraeus / Hamburg / Rotterdam / Zeebrugge / Valencia / Piraeus / Abu Dhabi / Singapore / Shanghai in a 84-day round trip.