2023 May 30 12:57

Gromky corvette escorted Yevpaty Kolovrat icebreaker built for Pacific Fleet through straits of Malacca and Singapore

The Pacific Fleet's Gromky corvette provided safe passage through the Straits of Malacca and Singapore for the newest icebreaker, Yevpaty Kolovrat, built for the Pacific Fleet during its mission in the Asia-Pacific Region, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The icebreaker makes an inter-fleet crossing from St Petersburg to its future permanent base in Kamchatka, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The route crosses the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean.

The crew of Gromky corvette guided the icebreaker through straits with heavy shipping traffic, ensuring a safe passage through the bottleneck with high levels of shipping traffic.

On the eve of the meet and escort of Yevpaty Kolovrat icebreaker, the corvette was trained to repel an attack by maritime saboteurs and to put outposts on the upper decks to counteract the sabotage forces and means of a mock enemy.

Gromky corvette carries out tasks in the Asia-Pacific region in accordance with the approved plan of the Pacific Fleet. Sovershenny corvette and the medium-sized marine tanker Pechenga are also on a long-distance sea trip.

Upon arrival in Kamchatka, Yevpaty Kolovrat icebreaker will be integrated into the Pacific Fleet and will continue to serve in the area of responsibility of the Russian Armed Forces in North-East.