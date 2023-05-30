2023 May 30 12:16

Port of Aberdeen explores subsea hydrogen storage at new South Harbour

Port of Aberdeen, in partnership with Subsea7, has secured a grant of £150,000 from the Scottish Government to investigate the feasibility of storing hydrogen underwater at the new Aberdeen South Harbour, according to the company's release.

The 'H2Shore - Hydrogen coastal storage and distribution' project will conduct thorough engineering analyses to determine the most effective technological approach and identify an appropriate offshore location. Additionally, the project will develop an outline business case.

Energy consultancy firm, Xodus, is tasked with scrutinising the necessary distribution and bunkering requirements, with a focus on equipment, processes, and operating procedures.

This study is among 32 projects to receive funding from the Hydrogen Innovation Scheme, a programme dedicated to fostering innovation in renewable hydrogen production, storage, and distribution.



