2023 May 30 10:59

Stena RoRo orders two hybrid cargo ships from the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling

On behalf of Stena Line, Stena RoRo has designed and ordered two hybrid cargo ships from the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling in Weihai, according to the company's release.

The ships can be powered by methanol or conventional fuel and have been developed in line with future environmental requirements, for example by using batteries as a future means of propulsion. Major emphasis has been placed on optimizing the cargo capacity, which has been increased by 80%.

The vessels have been specially designed for Stena Line's route between Belfast and Heysham on the Irish Sea and therefore have enhanced maneuverability. Stena RoRo is responsible for the contract and construction of the NewMax vessels and delivery is scheduled for 2025.

Both cargo vessels are designed with limited length and shallow draught to suit the special conditions in the narrow port of Heysham.

Background information:

Length: 147 m

Capacity: 2800 lane meters, 12 passengers and 25 crew

Delivery: June 2025/November 2025



Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties.