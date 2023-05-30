2023 May 30 10:49

Rosmorport’s icebreakers completed navigation in the Northern Sea Route waters

I/B Krasin, the last of the three icebreakers of Murmansk Branch has returned to the port of Murmansk

Icebreakers of FSUE Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch have completed the navigation season 2022-2023 on the Northern Sea Route. According to Rosmorport, the last of the branch’s three icebreakers, I/B Krasin has returned to the port of Murmansk.

Between 1 April and 21 May 2023, the icebreaker escorted ships in the western part of the Northern Sea Route, in the water area of the Kara Sea including the Yenisei Bay.

The icebreaker assisted 18 vessels and covered a distance of over 9.5 thousand nautical miles.

Icebreakers Kapitan Dranitsin and Admiral Makarov returned to Murmansk earlier.

Upon completion of scheduled repair the ships will be ready to start operation in winter navigation season of 2023-2024.

FSUE Rosmorport is the largest operator of icebreakers in the world. Rosmorport runs a fleet of 23 line icebreakers and 10 port service icebreakers annually supporting year-round navigation in 15 seaports of the Russian Federation located in the Baltic, White, Caspian, Azov, Okhotsk, Japan and Kara seas.